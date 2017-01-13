Durham police add training simulator

DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — “Hey! Hey! Hey! What are you doing with that hand? Stop moving, don’t do it!” yells Officer Matt Bouleris of the Durham Police Department.

In just a matter of seconds, the actor is shot and killed.

It’s a decision Bouleris had to make quickly, while under threat.

Of course, it’s also fake.

Rather than facing down a bad guy on the streets, Bouleris is in a dark room at police headquarters, using a new simulator that Durham police say will improve their training.

“They are going to have similar physiological reactions that they would on the street, again we talked about heart rates going to increase, respiration is going to increase,” said Nicholas Lynde, a training officer at the department.

The department’s 216 patrol officers are due to go through the training, first, and the goal is to have every officer go through the $60,000 system once a year, police said.

“We want them to experience those reactions in their body, learn how to deal with them, and figure out how to get their body out of them, or minimize them as much as possible in the real world, which will ultimately lead to better, sounder, decisions,” Lynde said.

Just like in real life, after the shooting, the officers must explain why the chose to react the way they did.

“If an officer chooses a level of force that, may we feel doesn’t fit with our policy, or doesn’t fit with given law, we would certainly challenge that, and try to debrief and explain why that may not be the case,” Lynde said.