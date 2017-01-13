Fayetteville police looking for runaway teen girl

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) — Fayetteville police are asking the public to help them locate a teen girl who has run away from home.

Shyanna White was reported missing by her legal guardian on Wednesday, police said. On Friday, her guardian spotted White on Grove Street, but White ran away again when she spotted her guardian, police said.

White is described as a white 17-year-old girl, standing 5 feet 1 inch tall and weighing 169 pounds. She has black hair and brown eyes and was last seen wearing a bright pink Myrtle Beach sweatshirt, gray pants and tennis shoes.

White is not believed to be in danger, police said.