Florida man facing felony charge after using license plate shield to avoid paying toll

APOPKA, Fla. (CNN) — Florida Highway Patrol troopers say a man now has a felony charge against him all for avoiding a toll that costs less than $2.

A trooper driving right behind Joshua Concepcion-West on Wednesday saw a black cover come down over the license plate just before the car went through the toll plaza.

The screen raised after crossing the toll.

Troopers demonstrated the device and say they’ve never seen anything quite like this is in real life.

“So for a $1.25 toll, he now has a felony charge. And we want to let people know it’s not worth it. Pay the toll or don’t use the road,” said one trooper.



Troopers don’t know how many times Concepcion-West might have hidden his license plate to dodge tolls.

