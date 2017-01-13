Gov. Cooper names 2 more cabinet members including Obama health care administrator

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — North Carolina’s new Democratic governor has chosen a top administrator of President Obama’s health care overhaul to lead the state department managing Medicaid as Roy Cooper tries to expand coverage through the law that’s now in danger of repeal.

Cooper announced Friday that Dr. Mandy Cohen is his choice to become state health and human services secretary.

Cohen has been chief operating officer for the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services. She was a top official overseeing the insurance marketplaces created under the health overhaul law.

Cooper unveiled last week a proposal to expand Medicaid to more than 500,000 people under the law even as the tide rises in Washington against Obama’s signature legislation. The U.S. House was scheduled Friday to take the first formal step toward gutting the law.

Cooper also appointed Larry Hall as head of the Department of Veterans and Military Affairs. Hall served in the Marines & the General Assembly.