Hope Mills Town Managers resigns

HOPE MILLS, N.C. (WNCN) — Hope Mills commissioners commissioners unanimously accepted the resignation of Town Manager John Ellis in an emergency meeting Friday night.

Mayor Jackie Warner said the parting of ways was a “mutual agreement” and was “amicable.”

Town Clerk Melissa Adams will serve as interim town manager for the time being; commissioners will ask the League of Municipalities if they can send someone to serve in the interim Town Manager role so Adams will not have to perform both duties.

The application process will begin Tuesday and end Feb. 12th.

Ellis was the town’s finance director when he was asked to serve as the interim town manager in January 2012. In March 2012 he was named permanent town manager.