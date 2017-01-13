Moore County man facing 10 child sex charges

ABERDEEN, N.C. (WNCN) — An Aberdeen man has been arrested and faces multiple child sex charges, the Moore County Sheriff’s Office announced.

Jacob Emery Monroe Johnson, 25, was arrested Thursday for the sexual exploitation of a minor.

Johnson faces 10 counts of felony third-degree sexual exploitation of a minor, authorities said. He was placed in the Moore County Detention Center under a $25,000 secured bond.

Authorities ask that anyone with information concerning this case or other crimes to contact the Moore County Sheriff’s Office at 910-947-2931 or their tip-line at (910) 947-4444.