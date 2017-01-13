Moore County man facing 10 child sex charges

ABERDEEN, N.C. (WNCN) — An Aberdeen man has been arrested and faces multiple child sex charges, the Moore County Sheriff’s Office announced.

Jacob Johnson (Moore County Sheriff's Office)
Jacob Emery Monroe Johnson, 25, was arrested Thursday for the sexual exploitation of a minor.

Johnson faces 10 counts of felony third-degree sexual exploitation of a minor, authorities said. He was placed in the Moore County Detention Center under a $25,000 secured bond.

Authorities ask that anyone with information concerning this case or other crimes to contact the Moore County Sheriff’s Office at 910-947-2931 or their tip-line at (910) 947-4444.

