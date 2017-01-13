NC charity flies seriously ill kids to hospitals

MORRISVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) — For a child battling a serious illness or injury, finding the right treatment can be difficult. Getting to that treatment can be even more challenging. A Morrisville non-profit is trying to help one child at a time by giving hope, through flight.

“These kids have to travel hundreds, if not thousands of miles to get to the care they need,” said Haley Terry, vice president of programs for Children’s Flight of Hope.

“We couldn’t go down to Florida if it weren’t for this organization. There’s no way financially we could make it there every three months,” said Jessica Curtis, whose four-year-old son, Brodie, is fighting cancer.

Early Friday morning, Curtis was getting Brodie ready for a visit to Shands Cancer Hospital at the University of Florida. Brodie was joined on the trip by 13-year-old Howell Brown, 10-year-old Kenley Hendricks, and three-year-old Ridge Riley, who also have cancer. They all got to their appointments with the help of Children’s Flight of Hope.

“We’ve expanded our partnerships from a corporate aviation standpoint and we’ve received donations of flights from companies that have aircraft and have allowed us to use that,” said Terry.

The non-profit is growing quickly. In 2012 they provided 69 flights to treatment. In 2016 they gave 510, 32 of which were on private planes.

“We’ve been on all private flights with them so far and it’s been great with Brodie’s counts being low. He’s been on chemotherapy through the whole thing,” said Curtis.

“We were doing commercial flights. Now that we’re doing this it’s a whole lot better,” said Kenley Hendricks.

There were 13 flights donated Friday. The private flight for Brodie, Howell, Kenley and Ridge was donated by Lord Corporation.

“This is out of the ordinary for what we normally do, you know we fly executives and employees of the company,” said Doug Hiegel, the chief pilot for Lord.

But, at least three times a year Hiegel pilots a plane for kids.

“I’ve never flown on a private jet, only commercial, so it’s my first time,” said Howell Brown.

“I’m a grandfather of a little four-year-old, these kids are just about that age and it breaks my heart to see these kids have to go through this. And to be able to do something for them is a great privilege,” said Hiegel.

Once a child becomes a client of Children’s Flight of Hope the organization provides flights for the duration of their treatment. The non-profit is accepting new clients from across the country and even some from other countries. They are also seeking either monetary donations, or flight donations from companies with private planes.

You can read more about the organization at its website.