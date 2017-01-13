NC man charged in death of Seymour Johnson airman

GOLDSBORO, N.C. (WNCN) — Investigators have charged a man with murder in the July death of an airman in Goldsboro.

Investigators believe Bobby Mandrell Williams, 36, shot and killed Ryan Apollo Morgan on July 31, 2016, in the 100 block of North Center Street, police said.

Morgan, an active-duty airman serving at Seymour Johnson Air Force Base, was found about 2:30 that morning with gunshot wounds, according to officials.

The 32-year-old was taken to Wayne Memorial Hospital, where he died.

Since then, the Goldsboro police and the Air Force Office of Special Investigations have been pursuing the case. Investigators are still interviewing witnesses, a news release announcing the charges said.

Officials gave an address for Williams, the suspect, in the 300 block of Main Street in Walstonburg in Greene County.

Williams is currently being held in Greene County on unrelated charges and is due in court in Wayne County on Jan. 17.

He is being held without bond.

Anyone with information about the is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 919-735-2255 or text at 919-222-4230.