NC man run over by own tractor-trailer in Mebane Friday, police say

MEBANE, N.C. (WNCN) — A Taylorsville man was killed after he was run over by his own tractor-trailer Friday morning in Mebane, police said.

Robert Eugene Leenerts had pulled over in the 7300 block of Oakwood Street Extension around 6:30 a.m. Friday when the incident occurred, police and a witness said.

According to the witness, Leenerts exited his tractor (the trailer was detached) to inspect damage to the front end of his vehicle. The man did not set the parking brake and the tractor began to roll. Leenerts was not able to get out of the way and was run over by the truck, the witness told police.

Emergency officials arrived on scene and pronounced Leenerts dead at the scene.