NC man used Facebook to arrange iPhone robberies, deputies say

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) — A robber calling himself “Jackie Base God” was undone Thursday by a detective’s sharp eye and a witness’ quick feet, Cumberland County deputies said.

About 9:30 a.m. Thursday, Audrianna Hyatt told deputies she had been robbed while trying to sell her iPhone.

She had made an agreement with someone going by the name “Jackie Base God” on Facebook to meet at Crystal Park to sell her phone, deputies said. She told investigators as she was demonstrating that the phone worked, the putative buyer grabbed the phone from her and ran off, according to a sheriff’s office news release.

Hyatt was able to show deputies the Facebook profile of the person she’d arranged to meet.

The deputy noticed that the picture showed a local school in the background. The detective showed the picture to the school resource officer assigned to the school in the picture, and that officer identified the person in the Facebook profile picture as Jackie Booker, deputies said.

Then, as detectives were in the process of swearing out warrants against Jackie Booker for the robbery, they were told that another robbery, using the same technique, had just happened.

Demetria Gutierrez told the sheriff’s office that she had agreed through Facebook to meet someone at Crystal Park to sell her iPhone. When she got there, the man who claimed he wanted to buy her phone grabbed it and ran off, according to deputies.

A witness chased the man who had grabbed the phone to 1485 Aultroy Drive, according to investigators. When detectives got there, they found the man believed to have stolen the phone was still inside, deputies said.

He was identified as Jackie Booker, according to officials.

Booker has been charged with two counts of felony common law robbery and is being held in the county detention center under a $20,000 secured bond, according to the sheriff’s office.