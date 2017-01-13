NC police: Bank robbery suspect “ran right into our arms”

ROWLAND, N.C. (WBTW) – Rowland Police, Robeson County Sheriff’s Office, and Fairmont Police worked together to capture a man wanted in at least two bank robberies and the robbery of a Dillon County convenience store Friday, officials said.

Lynn Dale Sanders was arrested after leading officers on a chase down a dirt road, jumping out of the vehicle and running into a wooded area, police said.

Rowland Police Chief John Reaves said law enforcement officers from the various agencies surrounded the area and Sanders “ran right into our arms.”

Sanders is accused by police of arming himself with a handgun and robbing the Lumbee Bank in Rowland Friday morning. A Robeson County deputy spotted the suspect shortly after the bank robbery, which is what led to the police chase. Sanders is also accused by authorities of robbing the Lumber Bank in Fairmont about three weeks ago, and robbing a Dillon County convenience store.

Chief Reaves said he is extremely grateful for the help the other agencies gave his department.