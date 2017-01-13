NC Republicans to sue on Cooper Medicaid expansion

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) – North Carolina Republican legislative leaders say they’re about to sue over Democratic Gov. Roy Cooper’s attempt to expand Medicaid without the General Assembly’s consent, which they say is unconstitutional.

House Speaker Tim Moore and Senate leader Phil Berger described in a news release their plans to file a lawsuit late Friday in federal court.

Cooper unveiled last week his proposal to cover more than 500,000 people through the 2010 federal health overhaul, even as it’s in danger of getting repealed on Capitol Hill.

Cooper announced earlier Friday his choice to lead the state health department worked for the Obama administration in carrying out the health care law. GOP legislative leaders oppose expansion and say the state’s portion could cost hundreds of millions of dollars annually.

The litigation ramps up even more the rancor between Cooper and the legislature after he’s spent less than two weeks in office.