Pickup runs off road, slams into power lines in Fayetteville

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) — The power is out and some lanes on Skibo Road in Fayetteville are closed following a crash Friday morning, police said.

Fayetteville police officers responded to a report of a vehicle crash on Skibo Road near the All American Freeway interchange. A preliminary investigation has revealed that a Ford F-150 was traveling south on Skibo Road when the truck left the roadway and slammed into a utility pole at the All American Freeway interchange.

The collision caused major damage to the power lines and stoplights in the area. The driver of the pickup was not seriously injured but was transported to Cape Fear Valley Medical Center for treatment.

The name of the driver is being withheld at this time, police said.

Utility crews are on scene and are working to restore power to the area.

The following road closures are in place until repairs have been completed:

Motorists who are traveling north on Skibo Road from the direction of Cross Creek Mall will be diverted onto the All American Freeway towards Fort Bragg. Motorists can exit onto Santa Fe Drive and can continue to Yadkin Road or Bragg Boulevard. Traffic has been reduced to one lane for motorists who are traveling south on Skibo Road from Yadkin Road.