Shoplifting suspects crash in Wake Forest, snarling traffic, town official says

WAKE FOREST, N.C. (WNCN) — The N.C. Route 98 Bypass in Wake Forest suffered traffic issues after a pair of fleeing shoplifting suspects crashed near the road’s intersection with Capital Boulevard, a town officials said.

Two people tried to steal clothes from a Walmart, then jumped in a vehicle and drove off when police arrived, according to a town spokesman. They crashed near the road’s intersection with Galaxy Drive, just before the Capital Boulevard overpass.

The two were arrested and taken to jail, according to officials. No one was injured.

As of about 5 p.m. Friday, the bypass had reopened, also known as Dr. Calvin Jones Highway.