FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) — A Spring Lake man has been charged with sex crimes against a child, Fayetteville police said.

Keyontae Mikwan Elliott, 21, is charged with statutory rape, first degree sex offense with a child and sexual battery, according to police.

Elliott was a friend of the victim’s family, police said.

He’s being held in the Cumberland County Detention Center under a $201,000 secured bond.