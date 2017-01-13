Suspect injured in Raleigh officer-involved shooting released from hospital

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – A man injured in a Raleigh officer-involved shooting in November has been released from the hospital and formally charged, police said.

Chijioke Kennedy Madueke was released from medical care Friday and charged with assault on a law enforcement officer with a deadly weapon in connection with the Nov. 30 incident.

On November 30 around 2:40 p.m., Master Officer T.A. Duford, Master Officer R.D. Vanhouten and First Class Officer C.N. Chandler responded to a breaking and entering in progress call from 1230 University Court, apartment 202.

As the officers responded, police said Madueke charged them with a knife.

All three officers fired at Madueke, resulting in injuries to Chandler and Madueke.

Chandlers ballistic vest stopped the bullet. He was treated and released from the hospital.

Madueke is being held at the Wake County Detention Center.

All three officers have been placed on administrative leave, per departmental policy. Records obtained by CBS North Carolina show the officers involved have no record of promotion, demotion, suspension, or separation for disciplinary reasons.