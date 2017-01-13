Teen runaway sexually assaulted in park bathroom, document says

AUSTIN (KXAN) — A 14-year-old who was looking for a place to stay after running away from home ended up at a park in south Austin where she was sexually assaulted, according to an arrest warrant.

On Nov. 30, 2016, police were called to Gillis Park where the teenager told officers she was the victim of a sexual assault. The suspect has been identified as 51-year-old Booker Castle, who police say is homeless.

The teen admitted to spending two nights in the park bathroom with Castle. The affidavit states Castle told the teen he wanted to have sex with her, but she said no. Fearing for her safety, the teen told investigators that she stayed quiet during the sexual assault.

A child abuse case was initiated and Castle admitted he knew how old the victim was, but they just cuddled to keep warm while it was cold.

Through a forensic interview with the victim, police said they believe Castle sexually assaulted the girl. A warrant has been issued for his arrest.