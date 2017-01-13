Women’s march on Raleigh planned



DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — Next week, thousands of women will march through Raleigh to fight for women’s rights, organizers say.

Salma Mirza, Carly Jones and Anna Grant are organizing a movement in the area.

“We think it’s time for a change,” Jones said.

After a volatile election season both nationally and statewide, these three women — who are not affiliated with any group — have been working to organize a march through the state capital.

Grant said fear can no longer be a reason to stay silent.

“Maybe it’s not the place for me. I’m too busy. I’m too tired. I’m too scared,” she said. “More and more people are feeling the high stakes.”

The group’s Facebook page shows more than 2,500 people have committed to attend the march, with thousands more invited.

Mirza said she’s been mistreated just for being a woman, and she’s not alone. She said the march is mobilize all women and let them know they deserve better.

“It actually says we are here to set the agenda,” she said. “We have our own political agenda we’re going to take back our state and take back out country.”

The march is scheduled for 10 a.m. Saturday in Raleigh.