$1 million bond for NC man busted for drugs during traffic stop, deputies say

SHALLOTTE, N.C. (WECT) — A Shallotte man is in the Brunswick County Detention Center under a $1 million bond after his arrest on drug charges Wednesday.

Tysean Ja’mar Pigott was found with 26 bags of heroin and 11.8 grams of cocaine in his possession following a traffic stop on Highway 17 south in the Shallotte area, deputies said.

He was charged with:

possession with the intent to manufacture/sell/deliver heroin

possession with the intent to manufacture/sell/deliver cocaine

two counts of drug paraphernalia

According to the NC Department of Public Safety website, Pigott served a three-month prison sentence in 2014 for a conviction for possession with the intent to sell a controlled substance.

