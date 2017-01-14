11th-ranked UNC defeats No. 9 FSU, 96-83

CHAPEL HILL, N.C. (AP) – Joel Berry II scored 26 points, and No. 11 North Carolina pulled away late to beat No. 9 Florida State 96-83 on Saturday.

Justin Jackson and Isaiah Hicks each added 22 points for the Tar Heels (16-3, 4-1 Atlantic Coast Conference), who played from in front nearly all day but didn’t put the Seminoles away until a 14-2 run in the final 5 1/2 minutes finally gave them a comfortable lead.

Theo Pinson had a huge day, too, finishing with 12 points and 10 rebounds to help the Tar Heels shift in and out of small lineups to counter FSU’s size and depth.

Jonathan Isaac had 17 points and 12 rebounds for the Seminoles (16-2, 4-1), who had won a school-record 12 straight and stood at 4-0 in the ACC for the first time in their history.