Deputies: SC dad passed out in car with open syringes as mom shoplifted with child

SPARTANBURG, S.C. (WSPA) — An Upstate couple is charged with neglect and other crimes after deputies say they found a father passed out in a car with syringes while a woman was inside a store with their young child stealing items.

Deputies responded Thursday to the Family Dollar at 485 E. Blackstock Road to check on a child.

An officer saw a man, later identified as Samuel Glenn, who appeared passed out in the passenger seat of the running car, officials said.

Kayla Glenn was found shoplifting inside the store and had the couple’s 4-year-old daughter with her, according to an incident report.

Store employees told deputies that Kayla Glenn had been shoplifting items for about an hour, authorities said.

Deputies say Kayla Glenn told them she had heroin in a medicine bottle inside her purse.

Deputies also found two syringes in the car, along with a tie off, cotton balls, alcohol swabs and a digital scale, the report states.

According to the report, the child was exposed to drugs and open syringes containing drugs inside the car.

The girl was taken into emergency protective custody.

Kayla Leigh Glenn, 29, and Samuel Thomas Glenn, 30, of Chesnee are each charged with child neglect and possession with intent to distribute heroin. Kayla Glenn is also charged with shoplifting.

The pair were booked in the Spartanburg County Detention Center on Thursday.