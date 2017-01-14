Driver dies in Fayetteville crash

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) — A Fayetteville motorist died after losing control of a vehicle and crashing into a tree early Saturday morning, police said.

The crash was reported at about 1:16 a.m. in the 1800 block of a Pamalee Drive, according to an email from Fayetteville police..

“The preliminary investigation revealed that a vehicle was driving Northeast on Pamalee Drive when the vehicle lost control and struck a tree,” police said.

The driver died at the scene, according to police.

The name of the driver is being withheld until their immediate family can be notified.

Pamalee Drive between Murchison Road and Cain Road was closed but was opened for the morning commute.

Anyone with information regarding the traffic crash is asked to contact officers with the Fayetteville Police Department’s Traffic Unit at (910) 433-1830 or Crimestoppers at (910) 483-TIPS (8477).

Crimestoppers information can also be submitted electronically, by visiting http://fay-nccrimestoppers.org and completing the anonymous online tip sheet or by text-a-tip on your mobile device by sending a message to 274637 (in the text box type “4Tip” followed by your message).