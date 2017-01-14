Family remembers NC dad who was killed in hit-and-run

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) — Family and friends gathered together to remember the life of 29 year old Joshua Roydes at Hugh Macrae Park Saturday afternoon.

Two weeks ago Roydes was found lying unconscious in the road near Hops Supply Company on Oleander drive.

Josh was walking to work and was hit by a driver who fell to sleep behind the wheel.

At the memorial friends and family wrote notes and shared kind words. They prayed to find strength and comfort through such a difficult time of loss.

“He is just a great guy all around. He loved his family and worked very hard to take care oh his family. I am here today to show support to the family,” said Mercy Gatlin a co-worker of Josh’s.

Now family and friends are hoping justice will be served in this case. After experiencing this tragedy they hope all drivers will be more careful and pay closer attention while driving.

