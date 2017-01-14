Lillington man dies in Moore County crash

VASS, N.C. (WNCN) — A Lillington man died in a single-car crash in Moore County early Saturday.

The wreck happened around 3 a.m. on N.C. Highway 690 near the Cumberland County line, the Aberdeen Times reported.

Tyrice Antwaun Worthy, 31, of Herbert Lane in Lillington died in the wreck, officials said.

Authorities were dispatched to the scene where there was a report of a vehicle accident with a car on fire and CPR in progress.

Emergency officials arrived and found that bystanders managed to remove Worthy from his car and move him across the road after a fire started in his car.

The bystanders had already started CPR when emergency crews arrived.

Firefighters quickly extinguished a small fire in Worthy’s car.

Emergency crews took over CPR, but were unable to resuscitate Worthy. The cause of the wreck is under investigation.

Responding to the wreck were units with Crains Creek Fire Department, Cypress Pointe Fire and Rescue, Moore County EMS, Moore County Sheriff’s Department and the NC State Highway Patrol.