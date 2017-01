UNION, S.C. (WSPA) – Union County deputies arrested a 30-year-old woman after social services said her child tested positive for methamphetamines.

On Dec. 6, a hair specimen from the one-year-old indicated the presence of meth, officials said.

Social Services alerted the Sheriff’s Office which led to the arrest of Michelle Sloan Allison.

Allison is charged with unlawful exposure of minor to methamphetamine.

Officials said she placed her son at unreasonable risk of physical and mental harm.