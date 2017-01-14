NC church heavily damaged by massive fire

KANNAPOLIS, N.C. (WBTV) — Fire crews battled a 3-alarm fire at a Kannapolis church early Saturday morning.

The fire broke out around 5:40 a.m. at Grace Baptist Church on E. 11th Street. This is on the Rowan County side of Kannapolis.

The Salisbury and Concord Fire Departments assisted the Kannapolis Fire Department to control the fire. The fire was under control just after 7 a.m.

Massive flames and heavy smoke were seen coming out of the roof and part of the roof collapsed.

Details about injuries or the cause of the fire have not been released at this time.

