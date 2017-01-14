NC college student charged with attempted rape, sex offense

A student at Johnson C. Smith University was arrested Thursday and charged with attempting to rape a fellow student.

Jordan Westbrook, 20, is charged with attempted second-degree forcible rape and second-degree force sex offense.

According to reports, the incident happened on November 5, at Mosaic Village, apartments for students of the college near the campus. The victim told campus police she and Westbrook were in her room when he became upset and left.

The report states the victim said Westbrook, who knew the door code to her suite, came back that afternoon. When she heard him close the door, she said, Westbrook had taken his clothes off.

The victim said Westbrook then tried to force her to have sex with him. During the alleged assault, the victim said she tried to call Westbrook’s mother and he hung up the phone. She then kicked him in his genitalia. He then got dressed and left the room, the report states.

The victim told police she waited so long to report the incident because she was afraid and did not know what to do.

On Thursday, Westbrook was taken to the Mecklenburg County Jail and given a $200,000 bond.

