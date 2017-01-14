NC mom charged with murder after her baby is found dead

JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WNCT/AP) – Authorities in Onslow County have charged a woman with an open count of murder in the death of her baby.

Angela Maria Olson, 40, is behind bars after being charged with murder in the death of her 1-year-old child.

The incident was first reported as a missing persons case around 3 p.m on Friday. Jacksonville Police responded to 613 Dennis Road to a report of a missing mother and her child.

Just after 7 p.m Friday, Jacksonville Police returned to the address after reports that the baby had been located, but was unresponsive.

First responders attempted emergency life-saving measures on the baby, but were unsuccessful.

Olson was transported to the Onslow County Jail. She is being held without bond.

Jacksonville Police said the investigation is ongoing.