NC teen killed in crash; speed a possible factor in wreck, officials say

Photo by John Sparks | WBTV
Photo by John Sparks | WBTV

GASTONIA, N.C. (WBTV) — Speed is believed to be a factor in a crash that killed a teenager in Gastonia late Friday night.

Thomas Smith IV, 17, was driving a 2006 Ford Mustang when he veered off the road and struck a tree.

The crash happened around 10:20 p.m. on Robinwood Road near Laurel Lane.

The front-seat passenger of the car was taken to Caromount Regional Medical Center for serious injuries.

Friends and family of the teenager have placed flowers and notes at the scene of the crash.

The crash is currently under investigation.

