Woman hit and killed by Amtrak train in Raleigh

CBS North Carolina logo By Published: Updated:

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Authorities in Raleigh are investigating a deadly incident involving an Amtrak train on Saturday afternoon.

ral-train23434
CLICK TO VIEW MORE PHOTOS FROM THE SCENE

The incident was first reported around 3:40 p.m. near the intersection of Hillsborough Street and Beryl Road, Raleigh police said.

Amtrak officials said that a woman trespassing on the tracks was hit by a train and was killed.

Several police officers were on the scene and talked to train’s engineer about the incident.

The Amtrak train, The Piedmont, was heading east at the time and stopped in the area until 5:50 p.m. as the investigation took place.

No one on the train was injured, Amtrak officials said.

The identity of the person who was killed has not been released by officials.

Related Posts

1 thought on “Woman hit and killed by Amtrak train in Raleigh

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s