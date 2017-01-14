Woman hit and killed by Amtrak train in Raleigh

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Authorities in Raleigh are investigating a deadly incident involving an Amtrak train on Saturday afternoon.

The incident was first reported around 3:40 p.m. near the intersection of Hillsborough Street and Beryl Road, Raleigh police said.

Amtrak officials said that a woman trespassing on the tracks was hit by a train and was killed.

Several police officers were on the scene and talked to train’s engineer about the incident.

The Amtrak train, The Piedmont, was heading east at the time and stopped in the area until 5:50 p.m. as the investigation took place.

No one on the train was injured, Amtrak officials said.

The identity of the person who was killed has not been released by officials.