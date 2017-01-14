3 Rocky Mount men charged in Wilson murder

WILSON, N.C. (WNCN) — Three people were charged with murder after a Wilson man was cut multiple times and died two days later, police say.

The incident was reported Wednesday around 2:40 p.m. at a home at 112 Hines Street, according to an email from Wilson Police.

Stephanick Timothy Jones, 43 of Wilson was found “suffering from severe lacerations about his body,” police said.

Jones was flown to Vidant and underwent surgery. He was in critical condition but died Friday afternoon, police said.

On Thursday, while Jones was in the hospital, his Lipscomb Road apartment was broken into around 3:40 a.m., according to police.

Three men from Rocky Mount are charged with first degree murder and attempted robbery with a dangerous weapon, officials say.

Matthew Joseph Taylor, 19, of 822 Eastern Avenue and Robert Earl McDonald, 22, of 818 Eastern Avenue in Rocky Mount are also charged with second degree burglary.

Elijah Joshua Woodie, 20, of 822 Eastern Avenue is charged in the case.

All three men are being held on no bond. Their first court appearance is planned for Tuesday.

The Wilson Police Department is encouraging anyone with information regarding these cases to contact the Wilson Police Department at 252-399-2323 or Crime Stoppers at 252-243-2255.