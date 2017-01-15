Blaze from car set on fire spreads to NC home

WBTV logo By Published:
Photo by Ron Lee | WBTV
Photo by Ron Lee | WBTV

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) — Officials said a car was set on fire in north Charlotte early Sunday morning.

The flames started around 6 a.m. at 503 Malcolm Lane and spread from the car to a mobile home.

Two cars near the house had all four tires slashed and a car in the driveway appears to have been burned.

Officials are investigating the cause of the fires and surrounded the area with police tape.

Four adults and two children were displaced.

According to Medic, no one was injured in the fire.

The estimated cost of damages is $15,000.

Copyright 2017 WBTV. All rights reserved.

