Drunk underage Smithfield man caused crash that closed part of US 70, troopers say

PRINCETON, N.C. (WNCN) — A 20-year-old driver was drunk when he caused a crash that shut down part of a highway in Johnston County for about an hour on Sunday afternoon, officials said.

Jeser Rodriguez of Smithfield is charged with DWI and driving after consuming under the age of 21, the N.C. State Highway Patrol said.

The incident shut down all westbound lanes of U.S. Highway 70 near Davis Mill Road near Princeton around 12:30 p.m. Sunday.

The wreck happened when Rodriguez crossed the U.S. 70 median, performed a U-turn and then took an onramp the wrong way to get back on the highway, troopers said.

He then sped up to about 100 mph along U.S. 70 until his vehicle flipped, according to officials.

After the crash, Rodriguez kicked out the windshield, but he then climbed back in the vehicle to get his phone, troopers said.

Witnesses told authorities that he then left the scene to wash his hands.

Rodriguez was taken into custody. He was released Sunday evening from the Johnston County Jail on a $2,500 bond.