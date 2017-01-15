Girl Scout Cookie sales fund Cary teen’s award-winning STEM research

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – The Girl Scouts Of America are celebrating 100 years of service and selling cookies.

The young women and their customers are celebrating with a new flavor this year – s’mores.

Sadhana Anantha, 18, of Cary, has been a Girl Scout since seventh grade.

Anantha said cookie sales have helped her learn about money, customer service and marketing.

“I think it builds you up to become incredibly confident in a team later on in life,” she said.

The sales also helped fund her leadership experience as she pursued her passion in the STEM field, which is science, technology, engineering and math.

Her project created a simulation of an Ebola diagnostic test.

An exhibit of Anantha’s project is on display at the North Carolina Museum of Natural Sciences and it is being adapted to also inform visitors about the zika virus.

Her work on the test led to her award as a Young Woman Of Distinction, a national honor from the Girl Scouts.

She’s taken her interest into her continued studies, majoring in bio-chemistry and public policy at the University of Miami.

“I always tell younger girls to just pursue your passion,” Anantha said. “If you do that, you’re going to result in success.”

The Girl Scouts are hoping for a lot of success with their new line of cookies, the s’mores, which comes in two different styles.

One is a sandwich-type cookie with chocolate and a marshmallow filling.

The other, which is sold in central North Carolina, is a graham cracker covered in cream and chocolate.

