Girl Scout Cookie sales fund Cary teen’s award-winning STEM research

Beairshelle Edme By Published: Updated:
Sadhana Anantha, 18, of Cary, has been a Girl Scout since seventh grade.
Sadhana Anantha, 18, of Cary, has been a Girl Scout since seventh grade.

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – The Girl Scouts Of America are celebrating 100 years of service and selling cookies.

Photo from the Girl Scouts.
Photo from the Girl Scouts.

The young women and their customers are celebrating with a new flavor this year – s’mores.

Sadhana Anantha, 18, of Cary, has been a Girl Scout since seventh grade.

Anantha said cookie sales have helped her learn about money, customer service and marketing.

“I think it builds you up to become incredibly confident in a team later on in life,” she said.

The sales also helped fund her leadership experience as she pursued her passion in the STEM field, which is science, technology, engineering and math.

Photo from the Girl Scouts.
Photo from the Girl Scouts.

Her project created a simulation of an Ebola diagnostic test.

An exhibit of Anantha’s project is on display at the North Carolina Museum of Natural Sciences and it is being adapted to also inform visitors about the zika virus.

Her work on the test led to her award as a Young Woman Of Distinction, a national honor from the Girl Scouts.

She’s taken her interest into her continued studies, majoring in bio-chemistry and public policy at the University of Miami.

“I always tell younger girls to just pursue your passion,” Anantha said. “If you do that, you’re going to result in success.”

Photo from the Girl Scouts.
Photo from the Girl Scouts.

The Girl Scouts are hoping for a lot of success with their new line of cookies, the s’mores, which comes in two different styles.

One is a sandwich-type cookie with chocolate and a marshmallow filling.

The other, which is sold in central North Carolina, is a graham cracker covered in cream and chocolate.

To learn more about the Girl Scouts and its mission, visit here.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s