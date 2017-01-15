Hundreds attend MLK commemoration at Duke University

DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — Hundreds packed the Duke University Chapel to pay their respects to Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. on what would have been his 88th birthday.

Sunday’s ceremony touched on the topics of civil rights, arts, architecture and activism.

“Doctor King stood for peace, but he also stood for activism and the ability of people to really impact and change the system in a direction of freedom, equity and fairness,” Duke University faculty member Benjamin D. Reese Jr. said.

Award-winning architect and N.C. State University graduate Phil Freelon delivered Sunday’s keynote address and spoke on keeping Dr. King’s vision of a peaceful America alive.

“My message is that each of us in our own way can play a part in bringing our country together,” Freelon said.

“As an architect, I can do it in certain ways. If you are a writer, you can do it in other ways. If you happen to be an educator or musician we need to find ways to use our own talents to make these dreams come alive,” Freelon added.