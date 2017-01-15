NC officials searching for missing 11-year-old girl

CASTLE HAYNE, N.C. (WECT) — The New Hanover County Sheriff’s Office is looking for a missing girl.

According to the Sheriff’s Office spokesperson Jerry Brewer, the young girl, Denesha Elaine McKoy is 11 years old.

She is described as an African American with brown eyes and black hair with braids. She is 5’9″ and 140 lbs, medium build.

McKoy was last seen on January 14 at 10 Diamond Drive in Castle Hayne. She was wearing a white t-shirt and red pajama bottoms but may have changed.

Anyone with information as to Densha’s whereabouts is asked to contact the New Hanover County Sheriff’s Office.

