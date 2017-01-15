NC State falls to Georgia Tech 86-76 in 3rd straight loss

Dennis Smith Jr. in a photo from NC State Basketball's Twitter.
Dennis Smith Jr. in a photo from NC State Basketball's Twitter.

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) – Freshman Josh Okogie scored 27 points to help Georgia Tech beat North Carolina State 86-76 on Sunday night.

Quinton Stephens matched his career high with 22 points for the Yellow Jackets (11-6, 3-2 Atlantic Coast Conference), who came in ranked last in the league in scoring, shooting percentage and 3-point percentage.

But Georgia Tech shot 49 percent and made 10 of 16 3-pointers (63 percent), having little trouble knocking down looks against the Wolfpack, who lost their third straight game.

Georgia Tech took control with an 11-0 run midway through the second half, putting the Wolfpack (12-6, 1-4) in catch-up mode the rest of the night.

Okogie made 10 of 18 shots and all three of his 3-point attempts, while Stephens finished with six rebounds and five assists in 40 minutes. The Yellow Jackets had five players score in double figures.

Freshman Dennis Smith Jr. had 31 points for N.C. State, which shot 41 percent.

