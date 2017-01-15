NC woman wins lottery jackpot for the 2nd time

RALEIGH, N.C. (WFMY) — “It’s like being struck by lightning twice…what are the odds?”

That was Lisa Williard’s thought after she won the NC Lottery’s Cash 5 Jackpot for the second time.

Williard is from the town of Harmony in Iredell County. She first won the Cash 5 Jackpot in 2008 and took home more than $363,000.

Luck was on her side for the second time on Wednesday. She bought several Quick Pick tickets at Barker’s Log Cabin Grocery Too on Harmony Highway – one of them was a winner.

“I started shaking,” Williard said. “All I could say was, ‘Oh my God, Oh my God.’ I didn’t sleep at all last night.”

Williard split the $1,065,000 pot with two other winners. She took home $246,000 after taxes and plans to pay off her mortgage.

“2017 debt free,” she said. “That’s our new motto.”

The other winning tickets were sold at the Kangaroo Express on South Polk Street in Pineville, and Stanleyville Grocery on North Patterson Avenue in Winston Salem. Winners have 180 days to claim their prize.