Man shot in the back in Durham near NCCU; pair sought

DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — A man was shot in the back in Durham on Sunday evening and authorities are looking for suspects who fled the scene, police said.

The shooting happened around 6:15 p.m. outside a home in the 400 block of Formosa Avenue, Durham police said.

Police said they are looking for two suspects who possibly drove away from the scene in a dark-colored Honda.

Formosa Avenue is off Fayetteville Street, which is a boundary of the N.C. Central University campus.

The shooting victim was transported to an area hospital, but his condition is not known.