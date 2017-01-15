Virginia daycare provider charged in infant boy’s death

MIDLOTHIAN, Va. (WRIC) — Chesterfield County Police have charged a woman in the death of an infant at her in-home daycare.

Authorities said at about 1:30 p.m. on Aug. 23, police responded to a residence in the 4200 block of Bridgewood Road for a report that a 3-month-old male was unresponsive and in cardiac arrest.

The child, Peter Hitt, was transported to St. Francis Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead.

The Richmond Medical Examiner’s officer said that Peter died of SIDS related to an unsafe sleep environment.

Police obtained warrants for the daycare operator Carrie C. Persichini, 52, of the 4200 block of Bridgewood Road for involuntary manslaughter and felony child neglect.

Persichini turned herself into authorities Wednesday afternoon.

She was released from the Chesterfield County Jail on Wednesday on an unsecured bond, and is set to appear in Chesterfield County Juvenile and Domestic Relations Court on Jan. 19 at 9 a.m.

“Detectives have been in contact with the family. They are aware and the family was obviously seeking some sort of justice for their son if something criminal was involved,” said Sgt. Brad Conner.

According to authorities Persichini had more than five unrelated care children in her care and should’ve obtained a license for the daycare.