4th Rocky Mount man charged in Wilson murder

WILSON, N.C. (WNCN) — A fourth Rocky Mount man has been charged in the murder of a Wilson man who died last week after being cut several times, officials said.

Stephanick Timothy Jones, 43, of Wilson died two days after “suffering from severe lacerations about his body,” Wilson police said in a statement.

Jones was found Wednesday around 2:40 p.m. at a home at 112 Hines Street, police said.

Jones died on Friday and officials announced Saturday that they arrested three men from Rocky Mount in connection with his death.

On Monday, Ramond De’Shod Atkinson, 18, of 4612 Honey Suckle Lane in Rocky Mount became the fourth man charged with first-degree murder in the case, police said.

On Thursday, while Jones was in the hospital, his Lipscomb Road apartment was broken into around 3:40 a.m., according to police.

Atkinson was also charged with attempted robbery with a dangerous weapon.

Matthew Joseph Taylor, 19, of 822 Eastern Avenue and Robert Earl McDonald, 22, of 818 Eastern Avenue in Rocky Mount were already charged in the murder and are also charged with second degree burglary.

Elijah Joshua Woodie, 20, of 822 Eastern Avenue is also charged with murder in the case.

All four men are being held on no bond. Their first court appearance for the first three arrested suspects is planned for Tuesday.

The Wilson Police Department is encouraging anyone with information regarding these cases to contact the Wilson Police Department at 252-399-2323 or Crime Stoppers at 252-243-2255.