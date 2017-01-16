Dad charged after toddler daughter wounded in shootout during SC drug deal

ap logo By Published: Updated:
Tyrone Randolph in a photo from WSPA
Tyrone Randolph in a photo from WSPA

SANTEE, S.C. (AP) – State agents say they have arrested a man whose 2-year-old daughter was shot in the head by a stray bullet when the father got into a gunbattle during a drug deal.

A State Law Enforcement Division arrest warrant said 33-year-old Tyrone Randolph left his daughter in the backseat of his car when he went to buy drugs in Santee on Saturday.

Authorities say Randolph and the drug dealer started shooting at each other and the child was wounded in the head.

Investigators say she was taken to the children’s hospital in Columbia. Her condition Monday was not released.

Randolph is charged with unlawful neglect of a child, which carries up to 10 years in prison.

It wasn’t known if he had a lawyer.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s