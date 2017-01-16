Harnett County community still mourns loss of 2 teens

BROADWAY, N.C. (WNCN) – A Harnett County community says it still hasn’t forgotten about the two teens killed in a hit-and-run a year ago Monday.

On Jan. 16, 2016, Kyle Strait, Jennafer Schark, and Steven Daniels were walking with four other friends down U.S. Highway 421 when they were hit by an unknown vehicle from behind.

Strait, 16, and Schark, 13, were killed in the collision.

A year later, the community still mourns the loss.

Janice Schark said without her daughter’s bright spirit – her life is much darker

“She was a good person. If she loved you, you were her world. She was our world,” said Janice Schark.

It’s the same for Heidi Hayden without her son, Kyle.

Hayden said the loss is so painful, it feels like she’s missing a piece of her soul.

Yet she said she can’t understand what it’s been like for her son’s best friends who were with him the night he was killed.

“My heart breaks for them because not only did I lose a son, but he was truly, truly loved by all of his friends,” Hayden said.

Kyle and Jennafer will stay in the minds of the entire Broadway community until they believe justice is served.

“How they are living with themselves? I couldn’t even begin to think. I know I couldn’t,” Janice Schark said.

Hayden pleaded for the driver to come forward.

“That’s all we want. Just turn yourself in. I mean it will be easier if you do, because the longer you wait the more the punishment is going to be. And I will make sure of it,” Hayden said.

Although these families are still hurting, they thank their community for all the support they’ve gotten in the past year.

At the time of the accident, the Highway Patrol said surveillance video of the accident was captured by a nearby businesses but it is a bit grainy.

Authorities are looking for a white SUV or pickup truck, possibly an older model. Also, more than likely, there’s visible damage on the front of the vehicle.