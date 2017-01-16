Man shot multiple times, seriously injured in Moore County

SOUTHERN PINES, N.C. (WNCN) — A man was seriously injured after he was shot multiple times Sunday night in Southern Pines, the Aberdeen Times reported.

The shooting occurred around 11 p.m. at 1225 Central Drive near Pee Dee Road, officials said. A man was shot multiple times in the upper torso area and is said to have suffered serious injuries in the incident.

Medical units at the scene called for a helicopter to transport the man to a trauma center, but weather in the area prevented the helicopter from responding to the scene, according to the Aberdeen Times. Instead, the victim was transported to FirstHealth Moore Regional Hospital in Pinehurst by ambulance.

The shooting occurred outside of a mobile home and rain in the area forced investigators to place tents over the evidence in order to preserve it, officials said.

Investigators are also exploring a lead concerning a vehicle that may have been involved in the shooting.

The shooting is not believed to be random, said Southern Pines Police Chief Bob Temme.

“This appears to be an isolated incident. The Southern Pines Police Department is well-trained and skilled in handling incidents such as this, and our community should rest assured that a complete and thorough investigation is taking place to identify and hold the perpetrator(s) accountable for their actions,” he said, according to the Aberdeen Times.

Responding to this shooting were units with Southern Pines Fire & Rescue, Moore County EMS, Moore County Sheriff’s Department, and the Southern Pines Police Department.

Anyone with information pertaining to this crime should contact the Southern Pines Police Department at 910-692-7031 or the Southern Pines Police Department’s Crime Tip Line at 910-693-4110. Information can be left anonymously.