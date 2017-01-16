Man wanted for bank robberies in Clinton, Rocky Mount and Kenly, police say

CLINTON, N.C. (WNCN) — Authorities are looking for a man they believe robbed banks in Clinton, Rocky Mount and Kenly during a 10-day period, officials say.

The first bank robbery happened on Jan. 3 in Rocky Mount when a man robbed the State Employees Credit Union on Fairview Road, Rocky Mount Police said.

Then, three days later, officials think the same man robbed the First Citizens Bank at 302 North East Blvd. in Clinton, according to officials.

Also, a man recently robbed a Kenly bank and officials believe the same man was involved. The Kenly bank robbery happened Friday afternoon at the Southern Bank 101 W 2nd St, according to the Johnstonian News.

Officials are now looking for Nathan Terry Bullock, 58, of Goldsboro. Clinton police said that the bank robber on Jan. 6 drove a dark Nissan Altima or Maxima.

Warrants have been issued for Bullock for robbery with a dangerous weapon and possession of firearm by a convicted felon.

Officials also believe that the same man was involved an attempted bank robbery in Battleboro on Jan. 3.

Nash County Sheriff’s Office deputies said a man who was acting suspiciously told a teller at Southern Bank in Battleboro that she would give him $30,000. When she didn’t, he left the bank.

Anyone with information about this crime or Bullocks whereabouts is asked to call the Clinton Police at 910-592-3105. Citizens may also provide information using the anonymous texting service, CPD TIP411 by texting “tipcpd” and the tip to 847411.