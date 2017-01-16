Missing NC woman found dead in car

LELAND, N.C. (WECT) — The Wilmington Police Department said the body of a woman found in a vehicle off US 74/76 in Leland Monday morning is that of 42-year-old Melody Davis, who was reported missing last week.

According to the State Highway Patrol, a motorist spotted a black Subaru in the woods near the Mt. Misery Road exit shortly before 11 a.m. after he pulled over to let his dog use the bathroom. The man then called 911.

State troopers arrived on scene and discovered Davis’ body inside the vehicle.

Her death is currently under investigation but there were no signs of foul play, according to the WPD.

Authorities initially declined to reveal Davis’ identity until her next of kin was notified.

Wilmington police tweeted on Jan. 10 that Davis was reported missing the previous day after she was last spotted on Oak Leaf Drive. She was last seen driving a black 2005 Subaru.

