More than 1,000 expected to attend MLK Jr. prayer breakfast in Durham

Lauren Haviland

DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — People from across central North Carolina will be finding different ways to celebrate the life and legacy of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. today.

For nearly 40 years, the Martin Luther King Jr. Triangle Interfaith Prayer Breakfast in Durham has been a way to kick start a day of service and reflection.

Doors opened for the event at 5:45 a.m. and the breakfast got under way at 6 a.m.

Last year, more than 1,000 people came to the Sheraton Imperial Hotel to take part in the event. This year’s prayer breakfast is at the same location for the 37th year of the celebration. More than 1,000 people are expected to attend today’s event.

The purpose of the event is to expand the message of hope and healing through Dr. King’s philosophy.

Attendees will also get to hear from keynote speaker and the pastor of Christ Our King Community Church in Durham, Rev. James White.

The event is free.

