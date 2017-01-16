NC man charged in 2 rape cases, including unsolved 2007 crime, police say

CBS North Carolina logo By Published:
larry-dean-hunt-5

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) — A Robeson County man is charged in two Fayetteville rape cases, including a previously unsolved case from 2007, police said Monday.

larry-dean-hunt2
CLICK FOR LARGER IMAGE OF HUNT AND MORE N.C. MUGSHOTS

Larry Dean Hunt, 50, of Fairmont is charged with second-degree rape in an incident that happened on Nov. 9, 2016, Fayetteville police said.

In that case, Hunt knew the victim, according to authorities.

While police were investigating the November incident, detectives linked Hunt to a July 2007 unsolved rape case, police said.

Hunt is now charged with first-degree kidnapping and second-degree sexual offense in the 2007 case, which involved a different victim than the most-recent incident, police said.

Hunt was taken into custody without incident and is being held on a $250,000 bond in the Cumberland County Detention Center.

Anyone with information regarding Larry Dean Hunt is asked to contact Detective R. Deshields at 910-580-3016, Detective J. Benazzi at 910-257-3668, or Crimestoppers at (910) 483-TIPS (8477).

Crimestoppers information can also be submitted electronically, by visiting http://fay-nccrimestoppers.org and completing the anonymous online tip sheet, or by text-a-tip on your mobile device by sending a message to 274637 (in the text box type “4Tip” followed by your message).

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s