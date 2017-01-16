NC man facing 5 child sex crime charges

CATAWBA COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) – A Catawba County man is facing additional charges in an investigation into the exploitation of a minor.

Newton police say 46-year-old Donald Eugene Blankenship was investigated as a result of the arrest of 33-year-old David Lee Perkins. Perkins, of Newton, is accused of meeting a child in the Joplin, Missouri area in order to produce child pornography.

Investigators discovered Perkins was also involved in the same type of activity at Blankenship’s home on E. 11th Street. Officers say they searched the home last Wednesday and found evidence related to the crimes of indecent liberties with a child and sexual exploitation of a minor.

Blankenship, who police say was involved, was arrested and charged with indecent liberties with a child and two counts of third-degree sexual exploitation of a minor.

Two days later, a second victim came forward. Following an interview with the victim, Blankenship was arrested and charged with two additional counts of indecent liberties with children.

He was placed in the Catawba County Detention facility and given a $100,00 bond, He’s expected to appear in court Tuesday.

Any other potential victims are asked to call the Newton Police Department at 828-465-7430.

