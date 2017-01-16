NC man gets stuck inside port-a-potty; fire crews cut him out

WFMY logo By Published: Updated:
File photo from WTNH-TV
File photo from WTNH-TV

BURLINGTON, N.C. (WFMY) – A Burlington man has an interesting story to share, if he ever chooses to disclose the information, about getting stuck in a port-a-potty.

According to police, the man somehow became stuck inside the toilet’s opening Monday afternoon.

The port-a-potty was located at the Park Place Center, near Rauhut and Hatch Street.

Police said he was calling for help when a woman nearby heard him calling for help and she called 911.

To free the man, Burlington firefighters had to cut the portable bathroom open to get the man out, but they were able to remove him safely.

Police tell WFMY News 2 the man stuck had no injuries, but they are not sure how it happened.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s